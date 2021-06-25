I have a 91' GT with a Vortec VR1 supercharger, aluminum heads, 70 mm eldebrock throttle body, upper and lower intake, 80 lb injectors and a few other things. This car has been giving my tuner nightmares, at first it wouldn't idle without surging and dying. He got it where it will idle when it's warm nut it still surges on a cold start until about 110 degrees then it seems to idle fine after that. It has a new IPS, ICV and PCV valve and screen. I have sprayed ether all around the motor, enough to make me nervous and it never changes, so it seems no vacuum leaks any more. HELP!!!!!!!

Most of the time when it acts up after it warms up a bit and starts surging it seems that I can lightly pump the brake pedal and it will settle out. At one point I unhooked the vacuum line from the booster thinking their might be another leak but nothing changed. This thing is driving us both crazy! The tuner is very well known and has tuned 100's of cars but this one seems to be pain in the butt!! I will not give out his name because I am just here trying to find out opinions of other folks that may have had the same issue.