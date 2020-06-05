Idle issue still!! Replaced several parts.. looking for more ideas!!

Alright guys 93 5.0 high hanging idle and no power very sluggish... I've replaced the egr valve, and the idle air control, and checked the voltage on the tps and adjusted it lower at .96 now. Also checked the fuel pressure while off key in on position was at 35. Havnt done it while running yet. Built a smoke tester and didn't see any vacuum leaks accept for the egr before I replaced it. About to go crazy over here. What else should I be looking for. Maybe a vacuum leak somewhere else? Any ideas please.
 
Some other info on the engine combo. Is this totally stock or heavily modified? If modified, with what?
 
Just bolt on stuff nothing major. Bbk 70mm throttle body, mass air meter, cold air intake. That's mainly it for the engine. Car has been sitting up for a while. Has fairly new plugs and wires. Been trying to get it back on the road. Cranks up no problem immediately goes to about 1500 rpms the after about a minute comes down to 1100. Never gets below that while just idling. If I drive it doesn't want to get below 2000. And feels down right slow..
 
Are the parts matched or cherry picked here and there?

70mm throttle body that stock or go fast........er + " mass air meter, cold air intake" .......... might need a soft tune to make things work.

Computer managed engine controls are unlike the carb days. More demanding, mapping is precise .

Tried grabbing any codes from it?
 
No nothing cherry picked I've had the car for about 17 years I know all the parts that have been replaced, I did pull the codes and all it gave me was low voltage to the tps sensor I believe it was 63. Cant remember now. When I checked the voltage it was high, so I adjusted it down to about .96
 
Start here:
Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
Read it through, make sure you understand then start at the top and do it step by step, don't skip around.
You to be methodical when it comes to efi.
No, you do not need a 'soft tune'.
Maybe a 'tune up', but not a 'tune'.
 
