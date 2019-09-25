Idle issues, missfire, backfire, stalling

Whats up guys, new to the mustang scene, only had this thing about 3 months. Its a 94 5.0 Gt. Full msd ignition. Been having issues lately. Firstly since day one, on cold starts, while putting the car in gear first time of the day and proceeding to let the clutch out, it would struggle, almost as if it was either not getting enough fuel, or getting too much and flooding out a bit. After a second it would clear up and run like a champ. Shut the car off start it up and drive away no issue. As of recently, started to get a bit of a missfire, but nothing too crazy. Than one day i went to start the car and it didnt want to start. I stopped cranking the key, than tried again and she finally ran. Since than it has intermittent stalled at idle on me. And been doing it alot more frequently. Almost undriveable. I have to keep the rpms up at stop signs/lights in order to keep it running and she will sometimes missfire pretty bad. Almost as if ignition or fuel is cutting out, than picks back up. Today she stalled and didnt want to start back up. Thought i was gonna have to call a tow truck. Would crank the key, and nothing. Noticed a couple times after i stopped cranking, there would be a delayed backfire. Like 2-3 sec after i stopped cranking, it back fired. She finally started and i kept the rpms up the whole way and made it to work. Made it home from work tonight too, but while decelerating at around 3k rpms, she backfired loud. I probably spit flame out the tails. My daily is down and depending on this as a daily for the time being. Car has been awesome, but whatever gremlins i have here are getting significantly worse. Car is almost undriveable. Since the first sign of problems, i have replaced plugs, cleaned the iat sensor, the maf, intake, throttle body, and just swapped in a new accel coil. Ive heard from a few owners the msd disty are troublesome. Also hearing that the msd6al box i have is useless. Unfortunately i have alot of priorities and cant really afford to change everything at once. I have a mustang buddy local to me with a motorcraft disty, and a tfi module he is gonna toss me cheap. Any other things you guys recommend i check? Appreciate your feedback in advance...