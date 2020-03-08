New to stangnet. Thanks in advance for any help and knowledge I might receive. Been working on my 92 gt (155 k miles) for 1 1/2 weeks now with no accomplishments. Pretty much don't know what to do next. The car will not idle properly. The rpms never go up, just down. And will stall. I can hold the throttle at 2 k rpm and rpms will drop periodically. Getting code 41 and 91. Was getting an egr code but replaced egr and that went away. New O2 sensors. Cleaned maf, new motorcraft iac, new pcv with filter and grommet. New fuel filter, new plugs and wires. Correct voltage on maf and tps. Fuel pressure was 39 psi at schrader valve. Hego wire is connected fine. Did a smoke test to check for vacuum leaks. There was some smoke coming from egr diaphragm, but I read that was normal. And there was a little smoke coming from the top of the tab or tad solenoid (one closest to the fender). No gas leaking out of vacuum port on fpr. Oh yeah and removed kickpanel to check voltage to O2 sensors and that's fine. Can anybody please help? Don't really know what else to do without just throwing money at. Thanks