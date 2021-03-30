I swapped my 2.3 to a 5.0 and have a few issues currentlyProblem:High idle/surge causing the engine to shake badly. The whole car shakes. Idles 1000-1500 rpms intermittently.Solutions:Smoked tested for vacuum leak and upper intake gasket was leaking. Replaced gasket and smoke tested it again. No vacuum leaks now. Timing is set at 12. TPS is at .76 and won’t go over that.Heres a link too the video I’ve made.Everything done to the car:Da1 computer88 car, 88 harness, 92 motorStock motorSpeed densityEgr deletedSmog deletedNo A/Cquestions i have:Is the 2.3 ignition coil the same as a 5.0?Any other steps i can take?