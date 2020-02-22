Idle problem

H

Hectorortegon77

New Member
Feb 22, 2020
1
0
1
21
Colorado Springs
I have a 06 mustang gt stick shift and I accidentally let out the clutch too fast going from 3rd to neutral to make a turn and a I heard a big clank I thought my trans broke but I drove it the next day and it was fine but I realized that I usually shift from 2nd to 3rd to go 30mph and I would be driving at 30 mph at 1,500 rpms and after that little accident when I shift from 2nd to 3rd my car drives at 2,000 rpms I need to know what’s wrong to fix it
 

