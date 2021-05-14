Idle sputting and humping

Hi! I've been wrestling with this problem for a while, car runs pretty good but idle is not good, RPM humping between 650-750 sometimes 750-900 and sputting from exhaust irregularly. parts already changed is: plugs, wires, coils, fuel pressure regulator, injectors, half of O2 sensors, heads and compression tested, tried to locate if there's any vacuum leaks without success, clean TPS, clean ICM and tried PCV delete plate. Any change making no difference and running out of ideas..?



I drove car to emission test the other day and the test guy's opinion was the car was fine, but is it. What do you guys think from these values?>>>



at idle:

Co% 0,02%

Co2 14,10

HC 16

O2 0,70



Lambda 1,069



With revs:



Co% 0,04%

Co2 14,20

HC 16

O2 0,40



Lambda 1,016