Idle sputting and humping

G

Gone

New Member
May 2, 2020
4
0
1
22
Home
Hi! I've been wrestling with this problem for a while, car runs pretty good but idle is not good, RPM humping between 650-750 sometimes 750-900 and sputting from exhaust irregularly. parts already changed is: plugs, wires, coils, fuel pressure regulator, injectors, half of O2 sensors, heads and compression tested, tried to locate if there's any vacuum leaks without success, clean TPS, clean ICM and tried PCV delete plate. Any change making no difference and running out of ideas..?

I drove car to emission test the other day and the test guy's opinion was the car was fine, but is it. What do you guys think from these values?>>>

at idle:
Co% 0,02%
Co2 14,10
HC 16
O2 0,70

Lambda 1,069

With revs:

Co% 0,04%
Co2 14,20
HC 16
O2 0,40

Lambda 1,016
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

grayvixen93
Exhaust Header issues - Follow up of my emission issue thread
Replies
26
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
T
Exhaust O2 Sensor Problem 04 Mach 1
Replies
5
Views
435
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
sav22rem22
Engine Odd idle creep issue
Replies
18
Views
311
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
G Man
Engine shake at idle
Replies
17
Views
757
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
G Man
G Man
L
High Idle and Hanging RPM. Tried everything, still no fix.
Replies
3
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
Top Bottom