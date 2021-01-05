Gents, I have scoured the site looking to see if there are similar issues, I replaced the factory EGR spacer and TB with a BBK unit. I followed the BBK instructions on idle and TPS setting. After driving I came back and checked my code scanner KOEO and pulled 23. TPS out of range. The car did idle, a little off, but ran great otherwise (maybe a bit rich?). When I got home I warmed her up and unplugged the IAC reset the idle, lower 600'ish, then checked TPS .80.



*NOTE* .80 is all I can get, the part of the TPS block where the wiring pigtail comes out is flush against the TB flange. This is as far as it goes since I shaved as much as I believed possible without eating into the wiring? This may be where my issues lie?



After checking TPS I shut her down and removed the negative cable for 10-15 min. After 10-15 min I plugged in the IAC and re connected the negative battery cable. Cranked her up and let it run with no accessories on for 2 minutes, idle may have been 800. Shut it down for 2 minutes then re started with all accessories on (max AC, max blower, and all lights) idle was same 800-ish, let it run 2 minutes. Pulled in the garage and shut down. Pulled codes again (KOEO) pulled code 23 again...



I am sure I am doing something wrong here- Piercing green and black wire on TPS and using DVM. I am pretty sure I have the slot of the TPS in the right side of the TB blade. One thing that I have changed is I removed the 10 pin connector TSB fix as they make it a PITA to simply change a PCV. I did the 10 pin fix by enlarging the male connector ends to make better contact and I have plenty of slack in the wire loom?



Thoughts?