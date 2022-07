Hey guys I have a 98 Mustang GT , as I was driving home my idler pulley bolt somehow came loose and flew out going down the road , thankfully close to home so made it to the house before belt failure . Now I need to clean up the threads and find a new idler pulley center bushing and bolt. Any idea of the bolt size ? I have the pulley still in good shape just going to go ahead and order a new one with the bolt bushing but need to know what size bolt it had originally . Length and thread pitch