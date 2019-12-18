The engine codes are showing lean in both banks, but the exhaust smells rich. I've replaced the O2s and it did almost nothing for it, (I was really hoping that was it.) The other engine code is showing error in the EGR, which I have replaced both the EGR and the EGR control solenoid. I'm tempted to just block it off, and I will do it if I can't fix this. I've replaced the MAF sensor, and I don't hear or feel any vacuum leaks. My last thought is to just replace the computer. I've been at this for a long while, and the lean error used to be only on bank 1. I replaced the engine 7-8 months ago, and the rough idle has gotten worse. It used to idle fine, then if you drove it for a bit, shut it off, and fire it back up, it'd have misfires on one side. Now it's gotten to wear at the initial startup it misfires and idles rough. Sometimes it dies down to where you'd think it's gonna stall, misfiring and bouncing, but it doesn't.