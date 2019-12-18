Engine Idles rough, misfires at idle, smells rich, but codes say it's lean on both banks

The engine codes are showing lean in both banks, but the exhaust smells rich. I've replaced the O2s and it did almost nothing for it, (I was really hoping that was it.) The other engine code is showing error in the EGR, which I have replaced both the EGR and the EGR control solenoid. I'm tempted to just block it off, and I will do it if I can't fix this. I've replaced the MAF sensor, and I don't hear or feel any vacuum leaks. My last thought is to just replace the computer. I've been at this for a long while, and the lean error used to be only on bank 1. I replaced the engine 7-8 months ago, and the rough idle has gotten worse. It used to idle fine, then if you drove it for a bit, shut it off, and fire it back up, it'd have misfires on one side. Now it's gotten to wear at the initial startup it misfires and idles rough. Sometimes it dies down to where you'd think it's gonna stall, misfiring and bouncing, but it doesn't.
 

Stop. Don't replace another part without testing to confirm that it's actually bad. This goes DOUBLE for the PCM. Never replace a PCM unless all other possible "causes" have been ruled out. Replacing a PCM for diagnostic reasons often creates as many problems as it solves.

Just wondering. How much $$ has been spent without a fix?

As far as what could "cause" your base symptom. What has been done to rule out an exhaust leak? What's one possible source for an exhaust leak? Hint. If you are thinking EGR give yourself a pat on the back.

Do you have an ODB2 scanner that is capable to monitoring operational PID's? Even better an unit that can graph? If you did it might make short work of this problem. Here's some information on an affordable ($30) Windows based unit.

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB
www.stangnet.com

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB

While working on your car have you ever wanted: to find an ODB2 operational PID value (say fuel pressure or MAF)? How about graph a PID value over time? Or compare multiple PID's over time? Access a bi-directional PCM control such as test a...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
