Idling high out of nowhere

Please help! I have a ‘94 V6. Driving yesterday, it started idling at 15 to 1600 RPMs. Had to stand on the brakes hard at traffic lights just to keep it still. Even got to the point where the temperature got extremely high. I know there are other topics on the same thing, but I am so lost with all the different possibilities. It is not bouncing but staying steady at a higher RPM. This wasn’t happening two days ago. Can anyone help me?