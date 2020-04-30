Engine Ignition boxes

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
131
43
38
Hey guys,

I'm looking at replacing my msd 6a ignition box. Does crane still offer a ignition box? Is it now called FAST? I can't seem to find any Crane or part number for our cars.

Any other good plug and play ignition boxes?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Ignition box with microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
Harveyj1965 Fuse box under the hood has power w the ignition off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
H Late 1967 - Little Box on back of Ignition Case Switch, What is it? (Have Pictures) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
R Foxbody Fast E6 Ignition Box Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Steel1 SOLD Fast E6 Didgital Cd Ignition Box Bnib! Engine and Power Adder 1
Similar threads
Ignition box with microsquirt
Fuse box under the hood has power w the ignition off
Late 1967 - Little Box on back of Ignition Case Switch, What is it? (Have Pictures)
Foxbody Fast E6 Ignition Box Install
SOLD Fast E6 Didgital Cd Ignition Box Bnib!
Top Bottom