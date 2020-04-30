91GTstroked
Hey guys,
I'm looking at replacing my msd 6a ignition box. Does crane still offer a ignition box? Is it now called FAST? I can't seem to find any Crane or part number for our cars.
Any other good plug and play ignition boxes?
