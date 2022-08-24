The new carb on my 83 has created a problem with my stock coil/bracket location... No roomI am keeping the stock Duraspark II that came on the car.. My question is can I install a newer style coil on the strut tower ( new bracket/new coil ) LIke the newer cars have, and then attach the two wires to the coil?? It would certainly make this change pretty easy.....Found some info on this that seemed mixed.. Some said they have done it and no problems.... Other said the newer TFI coil needs full 12V and the red/resistor wire on my system will reduce it to around 10 volts..Anyone have any experience doing this?? Thanks