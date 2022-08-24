Engine Ignition coil placement

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,343
1,493
133
67
Florida
The new carb on my 83 has created a problem with my stock coil/bracket location... No room
I am keeping the stock Duraspark II that came on the car.. My question is can I install a newer style coil on the strut tower ( new bracket/new coil ) LIke the newer cars have, and then attach the two wires to the coil?? It would certainly make this change pretty easy.....
Found some info on this that seemed mixed.. Some said they have done it and no problems.... Other said the newer TFI coil needs full 12V and the red/resistor wire on my system will reduce it to around 10 volts..

Anyone have any experience doing this?? Thanks
DSCF1148.JPG
DSCF1147.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,309
820
123
30
Savannah
Yeah, you can mount the coil pretty much wherever you need to. Strut tower is good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Electrical Duraspark help
Replies
0
Views
63
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Carpenter78
C
93CalypsoConvert
79' Electrical Issues
Replies
11
Views
231
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
C
89 strange no spark, tfi question?
Replies
11
Views
835
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
V
Engine 1987 GT wont rev past 2000 rpm? Help?!
Replies
5
Views
259
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
T
Engine 1989 Mustang GT 5.0 HO Starting issues
Replies
7
Views
260
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom