Hello i am in current search for the ignition diagram wire color codes for the 3.8 v6 1995 mustang so i can tie it into my 351w EFI swap .



Already wired the A9L ECU and repinned and spliced for a Mass AirFlow/Sequential injection conversion. Will be easier for me to tune for boost as well.

i got tired of replacing head gaskets so i figured i best just replace the engine and do things right and satisfactory.

Would help a lot. Thanks in advance.



I'm headed over to the truck forum to see if there's a 5.8 ignition wire diagram.