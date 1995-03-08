Electrical Ignition Diagram for 1995 3.8 ? for my 5.8engine swap.

T

Turbo_Charged_95

New Member
Dec 7, 2020
1
0
0
35
FL
Hello i am in current search for the ignition diagram wire color codes for the 3.8 v6 1995 mustang so i can tie it into my 351w EFI swap .

Already wired the A9L ECU and repinned and spliced for a Mass AirFlow/Sequential injection conversion. Will be easier for me to tune for boost as well.
i got tired of replacing head gaskets so i figured i best just replace the engine and do things right and satisfactory.
Would help a lot. Thanks in advance.

I'm headed over to the truck forum to see if there's a 5.8 ignition wire diagram.
 

