Electrical Ignition Issues No Power to NSS

S

SandBeige1987

New Member
Apr 29, 2020
1
0
0
25
New Jersey
Hello,

I recently swapped a 1987 Sand Beige 2.3 fox body with a carbureted 351w and a t5 from another 1987 Mustang. I am currently having issues starting the car. I can jump start the car using a big screwdriver on the starter relay and the ignition switch is functional i checked using a test light. No power is getting to the NSS. Am i missing something because i removed the PCM? From everything i have seen the PK/W wire from the ignition switch should go straight to the NSS but that is no the case in my car, the wires that go to the NSS are yellow/blue and black white. I am having trouble tracing any of the wires does anyone have a clue what they are connected to? or a wiring diagram because i cannot seem to find one. Not sure if this should be in the 2.3l forum or not if so let me know. Thanks
 

