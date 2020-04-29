SandBeige1987
New Member
-
Apr 29, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 25
Hello,
I recently swapped a 1987 Sand Beige 2.3 fox body with a carbureted 351w and a t5 from another 1987 Mustang. I am currently having issues starting the car. I can jump start the car using a big screwdriver on the starter relay and the ignition switch is functional i checked using a test light. No power is getting to the NSS. Am i missing something because i removed the PCM? From everything i have seen the PK/W wire from the ignition switch should go straight to the NSS but that is no the case in my car, the wires that go to the NSS are yellow/blue and black white. I am having trouble tracing any of the wires does anyone have a clue what they are connected to? or a wiring diagram because i cannot seem to find one. Not sure if this should be in the 2.3l forum or not if so let me know. Thanks
