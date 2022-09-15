Ignition Module Failure on 94 5.0 with Distributor

I have gone through two ignition modules in two months. I have found no codes thrown and difficulty in isolating with power to the coil nothing coming back to the low voltage side of the distributor. distributor. With the last replacement I put in a #14 stranded wire from the module frame to chassis ground. Are these failures caused by a surge at start up? Is there a more substantial aftermarket module? (Both failures were NAPA). Am I on the right track?