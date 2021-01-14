Ignition questions.

A

austin86

New Member
Jan 14, 2021
1
0
0
31
ohio
Hi everyone, I'm restoring a ford EXP, I know its not a mustang, but the ignition systems are almost identical to a fox body.
Anyway I'm working with the stock EXP motor with a bike carb swap,and would like to remove the ECU and sensors. The car is wired for a 6 pin TFI ignition system.

I had a few simple questions.
Is there a way to use a TFI dizzy without all the sensors and ECU? Can a MSD box or similar be added without keeping the stock ECU and what not?
Would I be better off wiring the car for a DSII or 3pin TFI?
In a bone stock DSII system can one use a TFI coil ? With or without a resistor? Stock DS box is a blue grommet box BTW.

Thanks

P.S.
I'm fairly sure the 3 pin TFI system was only ever used in the EXP/escort. Its a TFI setup for carbed motors without a ECU.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Old Catman
Electrical ECU Questions
Replies
3
Views
165
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
C
5.0 EFI swap and weak spark
Replies
1
Views
402
Fox Engine Swaparoo
cj428mach
C
Hoytster
Wiring questions on new MS3X install
Replies
2
Views
468
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Hoytster
Hoytster
T
MSpnp2 base tune review please
Replies
5
Views
611
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
C
Question about mspnp2
Replies
11
Views
911
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Ctbs18xcr
C
Top Bottom