Ignition questions.

Hi everyone, I'm restoring a ford EXP, I know its not a mustang, but the ignition systems are almost identical to a fox body.

Anyway I'm working with the stock EXP motor with a bike carb swap,and would like to remove the ECU and sensors. The car is wired for a 6 pin TFI ignition system.



I had a few simple questions.

Is there a way to use a TFI dizzy without all the sensors and ECU? Can a MSD box or similar be added without keeping the stock ECU and what not?

Would I be better off wiring the car for a DSII or 3pin TFI?

In a bone stock DSII system can one use a TFI coil ? With or without a resistor? Stock DS box is a blue grommet box BTW.



Thanks



P.S.

I'm fairly sure the 3 pin TFI system was only ever used in the EXP/escort. Its a TFI setup for carbed motors without a ECU.