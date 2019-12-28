ignition switch harness

hello to all, im building a truck with a complete 2005 mustang gt power plant and wireing harness, its got it all from the mustangs oem fuel pumps in a fuel cell to the mustangs AC system and abs..



so im seeking help because im about to give up on this.. long story short i didnt want to modify the trucks steering to accept the mustangs steering assy so im currently trying to make the cars turn signals work with the trucks stock column mounted stuff.. the issue im having is that the ignition switch was big and bulky and i couldnt/didnt want to find a place to mount it if i removed it from the mustangs column. so i cut the wires and purchased a fleebay universal push start button with a small blue fob that you swipe over an antenna and allowes you to start the car. when the car isnt flooded it works like a charm but after one or two failed attempts at starting the truck it gets flooded and wont start no matter what i try so then i remove the spark plugs blow them dry and blow air into the cylinders until theyre dry, instal plugs and try again.. i have searched everywhere and cant find any info on the ignition switch plug cables i need to know what each cable is for, if i recall correctly theres 7 cables in total. i cant recal the colors of each one but i will try and take a look in there as soon as i have time and update it!



the perfect solution would be to get rid of the push start system and get the original 1977 f100 ignition switch to work i have the original switch and harness plug for it and i can easily get the diagram for that i just cant seem to figure the mustang one out.



thanks in advance for any help. i do have the manual but even that isnt very clear and im tired off looking threw it ill post some pictures and hopefully someone can help me out!