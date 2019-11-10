Ignition switch keeps blowing in the on positione

Hello and thank you for allowing me to be a part of this group. I have a 1989 Mustang GT which the ignition Fusible link keeps blowing when I try to turn the ignition switch to the on position. I have replaced the ignition switch harness that is connected to the steering column. I have replaced the solenoid. The car had an aftermarket alarm which all of that has been removed. I tried to jump the yellow ignition wire to the solenoid which produced the same short. The light, horn, power locks all work ,but once I place the key in the on position it blows the house fuse. I went ahead and replaced the 4 Fusible links with the correct buss fuse. .y neighbor and I are wondering what should be out next step? Thanks in advance.