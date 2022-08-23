Ignition switch wiring & nss voltage should be?

Just wondering.I have a car and the cars not running anymore . I’m looking the ignition wires because I was going to do a ignition wire connector fix from lmr but I’m noticed wires aren’t where they should go on the connector. Question is does it make a difference? Would it work any different if connected in wrong areas?Another question. How ones the nss have voltage? With key on? Ground? No wires have light with test light the blue and yellow or the 3 blue red wires. I not have them connected they are hanging should there be voltage to them without them being connected? I took tif to have t3st3 it passed pip I believe works I have noid light, 12 v to coil both sides also I have 12v on the red green wire at the switch that why I’m asking to check for open circuit open fuse link from coil red green to ignition red green but it’s not in the position it should be like the diagram shows. It’s across the way opiste side any info greatly appreciated. O nss connector is bypassed with som3 metal thing in there but not sure if any connectors were connected at nss would car start without them being connected?
 

