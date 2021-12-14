junkyardwarrior
Active Member
-
- Jan 10, 2011
-
- 356
-
- 92
-
- 48
93 LX. Bone stock 4 cylinder. I bought it and had to put an ignition switch in it as the original was falling apart, which I read is kind of common. New switch is supposed to have a wire on it that holds the switch together, the wire was off, so I just installed it and it works. However, it's like it is way too sensitive. With the key turned to "run" position, if you barely touch the lock/key, the switch turns off. Where'd I mess up?