93 LX. Bone stock 4 cylinder. I bought it and had to put an ignition switch in it as the original was falling apart, which I read is kind of common. New switch is supposed to have a wire on it that holds the switch together, the wire was off, so I just installed it and it works. However, it's like it is way too sensitive. With the key turned to "run" position, if you barely touch the lock/key, the switch turns off. Where'd I mess up?
 

Sounds like the switch is bad. Mew parts can come out of the store bad. That wire needed to be removed anyway it just holds it in the right position. If it's that sensitive something isn't right. Time to take it back apart.
 
