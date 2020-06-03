Engine Ignition Timing Issues 1985 Fox

So here's what i got:

1985 Mustang, engine from Summit (Blueprint Engines), Holley 4160 carb, rebuilt Metric AOD with 2400 stall converter, 8.8 rear with 3.73's. I got the car on the road last summer with the 'original' engine but found it was wore out so i never messed with the timing. Now that I've put my new engine in i am having timing issues. Here's what I've done:

Timing is set as the H.O. that Blueprint Engines specified.

I took out the spout, set the base timing to 14. It barely runs. I turned off the car and reinstalled the spout. I still have no advance and the car runs really, really bad. Pretty sure i had a 'poof' from the carb.

The car originally had the TBI but i removed it and replaced with a dual plane intake and carb.

I tried a new TFI module i had for the heck of it but it didn't fix the problem (obviously).

When i was setting the timing again i also tried again using a wire jumper to make sure the spout wasn't bad.

Is the fact the car is an automatic with that old TBI have the computer confused by chance?
 

