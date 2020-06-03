Motorsport71
New Member
-
- Jun 3, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 40
So here's what i got:
1985 Mustang, engine from Summit (Blueprint Engines), Holley 4160 carb, rebuilt Metric AOD with 2400 stall converter, 8.8 rear with 3.73's. I got the car on the road last summer with the 'original' engine but found it was wore out so i never messed with the timing. Now that I've put my new engine in i am having timing issues. Here's what I've done:
Timing is set as the H.O. that Blueprint Engines specified.
I took out the spout, set the base timing to 14. It barely runs. I turned off the car and reinstalled the spout. I still have no advance and the car runs really, really bad. Pretty sure i had a 'poof' from the carb.
The car originally had the TBI but i removed it and replaced with a dual plane intake and carb.
I tried a new TFI module i had for the heck of it but it didn't fix the problem (obviously).
When i was setting the timing again i also tried again using a wire jumper to make sure the spout wasn't bad.
Is the fact the car is an automatic with that old TBI have the computer confused by chance?
1985 Mustang, engine from Summit (Blueprint Engines), Holley 4160 carb, rebuilt Metric AOD with 2400 stall converter, 8.8 rear with 3.73's. I got the car on the road last summer with the 'original' engine but found it was wore out so i never messed with the timing. Now that I've put my new engine in i am having timing issues. Here's what I've done:
Timing is set as the H.O. that Blueprint Engines specified.
I took out the spout, set the base timing to 14. It barely runs. I turned off the car and reinstalled the spout. I still have no advance and the car runs really, really bad. Pretty sure i had a 'poof' from the carb.
The car originally had the TBI but i removed it and replaced with a dual plane intake and carb.
I tried a new TFI module i had for the heck of it but it didn't fix the problem (obviously).
When i was setting the timing again i also tried again using a wire jumper to make sure the spout wasn't bad.
Is the fact the car is an automatic with that old TBI have the computer confused by chance?