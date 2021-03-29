Ignition timing problem

I have a 94 mustang gt and I've been having issues with poor performance, poor fuel economy, my car was backfiring quite a bit, hard start.



We re-timed the engine and It ran beautifully in 10 minutes we drove it up and down the street, so we parked it for the night, I start it this morning and boom disgusting idle it will hold idle at ~1200 then drop to ~700 and it will cycle that every 2 seconds or so, backfiring way more than what it was to begin with, and a faint clattering.



I'm suspecting timing chain is loose. id love hear some suggestions on what all it could be and how I should approach this