ok, well to make a long story short, i bought a 2003 V6 (3.8L) a little over 2 years ago. everythong was running fine for a while and then i ran into an overheating issue. so a couple days, a thermostat, water pump, radiator, and heater core later the car no longer overheats, but that has somehow created a whole new problem. when the car run (without heat or A/C on) the engine WILL get up to temp, but as soon as i turn the heat on, the engine temp will drop back to running cold (it will stay at temp when the A/C is running). i have tried NUMEROUS times to bleed the air from the system, thinking that is what was causing the problem, but that doesnt seem to be the case. i have been fighting with this for the better part of a year, and having this car as my daily in central New York.....its not a fun thing to deal with in the middle of winter. if someone can help me figure out what and where the problem is, that would be GREATLY appriciated!!!
 

