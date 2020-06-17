I'm enraged cause my clutch won't engage

I'm installing a new clutch on my 88 mustang. I've installed a new clutch fork, pivot ball and flywheel. A friend advised that I should put in 2 bolts on bell housing and 2 bolts in transmission to hold it in order to check if it's correctly working before I put it all back together. Then he said put the car in gear, then take a pair of channel locks and try and spin the transmission, if it doesn't move it's correct. Then he said have someone go inside and push the clutch to the floor and it should move. But however mine is not spinning at all or binding. I'm lost at what else to look at or what could be the problem. Somebody please help before I take a sledgehammer to this thing.