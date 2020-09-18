For Sale I'm Selling a Vette on a Mustang Website... I do what I want :D

Very rare Monza Red 1970 Corvette Stingray LT-1

manual 4 speed
"T" Top (removable roof panels) in Excellent condition
One of only 1287 built in 1970
LT-1 only made from 1970 to 1972
1970 was the last year for 11 to 1 high compression 350 cubic inch 370HP motor with steel crank

LT-1 (Pink) forged rods, solid lifter cam, 2.02 valves, Aluminum high rise intake
Holley carb and transistor ignition
Numbers Match

This car had a complete frame off restoration (pictures available) in 2002 including the complete drivetrain and every nut and bolt. Less than 3,000 miles driven since being restored. Original frame with both VIN numbers still visible on frame. It was rust-free and no repairs needed at the time of restoration. Original spare tire with orange crayon dot still visible. Original dated A.I.R. (smog) pump and exhaust manifolds (original LT-1 exhaust manifolds impossible to find). Judged 95% to 100% factory correct at 2002 Chevy Vettfest in Chicago. Nothing removed since except wheels. Now has radial tires on chrome rims but factory original wheels w/knockout and bias tires included. Independent appraisal October 2011 by "International Vehicle Appraisers Network" at $71,900. Driven less than 500 miles since. Odometer – 38,660.

Asking $70k
Located in Cranberry PA

IMG_7096.JPG
IMG_7097.JPG
IMG_7098.JPG
IMG_7099.JPG
IMG_7100.JPG
IMG_7102.JPG
IMG_7103.JPG
 

