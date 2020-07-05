I'm the New Guy!!! 1993 5.0 HO w/AOD Trans. in a '35 Ford panel truck

I'm totally new at using forums so please be patient. :) I'm building a 1935 Ford Panel Delivery with 1993 Ford Mustang 5.0 HO w/ AOD Trans.. It's going to be a daily driver!! I have questions about alternator upgrades.. Will a SR Performance Alternator, 200 AMP work with the engine I'm using??? According to American Muscle there is a fitment issue and they say no. I don't care about fit, I just want to know if it will work with my engine!!! Help!!!
 

Welcome to Stangnet! Do you have a link to the specific alternator you are looking at? I have seen the 130 amp SR performance alternators for the foxbody/5.0 but havent seen the 200 amp yet.
 
I'm totally new at using forums so please be patient. :) I'm building a 1935 Ford Panel Delivery with 1993 Ford Mustang 5.0 HO w/ AOD Trans.. It's going to be a daily driver!! I have questions about alternator upgrades.. Will a SR Performance Alternator, 200 AMP work with the engine I'm using??? According to American Muscle there is a fitment issue and they say no. I don't care about fit, I just want to know if it will work with my engine!!! Help!!!
At American Muscle search SR Performance Alternator, 200 Amp and it will come up. When I inquired about it they told me it would not fit, a fitment issue. I don't care about fit I just wanted to know if it will work with the 93 electrical system. Fit is easy to fix!!! Thank You for your response!!!
 
At American Muscle search SR Performance Alternator, 200 Amp and it will come up. When I inquired about it they told me it would not fit, a fitment issue. I don't care about fit I just wanted to know if it will work with the 93 electrical system. Fit is easy to fix!!! Thank You for your response!!!
 
The 200 Amp was recommended by a Hot Rod builder I know!!! They put Chevy engines in their builds so I don't know of anyone that knows much about Ford engines. :) Thanks a Mil to all of you trying to help me!!!
 
fitment issue is most likely the alt housing contacting the bracket.. if that's the case you can grind down the bracket some to fit the alt and be rolling in a half hour
 
Yeah, that's why i wanted him to post the one he was looking at.

Edit:
Karthief posted to the one below.
 
1619HO is a Sr performance alt that fits the fox bracket with minor grinding, it is a 3g and 200 amp.
I'm not being critical here but a very small amount of time on the SR website netted positive results.
 
The brand x guy's are likely just giving him info for brand x parts, this is done for two reasons:
It makes picking out birthday/christmas gifts easier for them, now they can give him a hat or garage sign that says 'Made Ford Tough With Chevy Stuff'
Or
when the suggested part does not fit they can point and say ' told ya shouldda put a chevy engine in it!'
:jester:
 
Yeah believe the 200amp can come in 3g case now.. and it's in the large case not the small which is why he would have to grind his alt bracket a little to fit. Small case alts which commonly are of the 90 amp flavor but do come in 130 don't seem to need the grind from my experience.
 
You don't need a 200A alternator. Nothing on these cars is that electrically demanding. With an E-fan and a normal stereo, a 110A or 130A is plenty.

Given the choice, I would install a 130A 6G alternator off a 01-04 V6 Mustang over any aftermarket alt and consider it more reliable.
 
Well let's un-confuse things here, (this is actually in the wrong place but I left it here to generate some traffic, I'll fix it in a moment) this is a Ford panel truck with a 5.0 push rod engine so he may want some bling. That's why I asked why he needed a 200 amp alternator.
And he has too many brand x friends.
 
