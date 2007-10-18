Im using SN95 Longtube headers, do I need an SN95 H pipe as well?

Kdubslugga

Kdubslugga

Active Member
Jun 7, 2003
1,515
3
38
37
Akron, OH
Visit site
Im installing some BBK longtube headers from an SN95 5 liter, and there already in, kinda tricky to install but none the less there in there, now today i strolled up to Summit, and got a Shorty Hpipe from BBK, its not even close to matching up to the header collectors, not wide enough, do I need to use the SN95 Hipe?? Will there be any clearance issues or should this bolt right up no problem. Need some help quick guys.
 

NKau

NKau

Founding Member
Dec 15, 2001
1,346
0
37
38
Jefferson, WI
Visit site
If it helps any, I bought BBK longtube headers, and a BBK x-pipe specifically for a foxbody off Summit's site, and they weren't even close to fitting together. Guy at the exhaust shop had to modify my x-pipe extensively to fit. Not sure if either my headers or x-pipe were 'wrong' for the car, or what actually happened.
 
geoklass

geoklass

Site Sponsor
Sep 3, 2018
84
30
28
80
Monrovia, California
An H-pipe for Shorty Headers will NOT bolt up to a Long Tube Header. However, depending on what state you live in, take that H-pipe and your car to your local muffler shop and they can cut off the front part and should be able to attach it to the back of the Long Tube collectors. The reason I mentioned "the state", here in California, Long Tube Headers are not "legal" on street driven cars that were built after 1965 (such as a FOX chassis Mustang), while other states may not care. Muffler shops in California are very cautious about working on "illegal" cars, for fear of getting nicked by the government. On the other hand, race cars are not a problem. Although I'm not suggesting that you or anyone else does this, I had a friend that rented a trailer, loaded his Mustang on it, removed his license plates, and told the muffler shop that it was a race car. He had even gone to the trouble of using some stick on numbers on the side windows. When he told me about it, I could not believe that the muffler shop didn't know what was going on, but I guess they felt that they could cover their behind in case they got pinched by the state...
 
geoklass

geoklass

Site Sponsor
Sep 3, 2018
84
30
28
80
Monrovia, California
PIPE 1.JPG

PIPE 2.JPG

pipe 3.JPG

Speaking of H-Pipes. This is RCI's Competition H-Pipe Kit. It runs from the rear of the collectors of Long Tube Headers, all the way back to where the front of the mufflers would be on a FOX Chassis Mustang. It fits in the same exact spot as the OEM H-Pipes that came with the car. No bends and no kinks, and it's available in 2 1/2" and 3" diameter heavy wall tubing. Everything is a slip-fit, you can weld them together or use 2 1/2" or 3" muffler clamps if you wish The center tube in the "H" is adjustable in width. If you have a wide transmission (like an AOD) the length of the tube can be left as is. If you have C-4 Trans or a 5-speed, you can cut a little off of that "H" and make the whole deal a little narrower. I still like the tried and true (and cheap) 3-bolt flanges to hook the exhaust to the collectors (available from Summit and pretty much every muffler shop), or you can let the muffler shop do the installation for you. $249.00 for either size pipe...
 
