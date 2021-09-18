Impact on harmonic balancer accidentally!

Ok I wanted to rotate engine by hand but didn’t want to remove the dizzy soooo I thought let me use the impact,I did and I heard it tourqing and I stopped! Well now I’m turning engine over by hand with wrench and it feels different. Like harder to turn over. Spark plugs out no belt. I left the house and this just occurred to me. Think ,is it possible I tightened the harmonic bolt and that’s what’s causing the resistance. It’s like 30lbs to turn over but I swear it just feels like it has the spark plugs on it. I just built it and I remember I just did valvetrain few months back.
 

No. An impact is how you tighten a harmonic balancer. A little extra torque wouldn't cause it to turn over harder. Not sure why you would attempt to turn an engine over with an impact.

Kurt
 
Unless your impact looks like this:

om%2Fimages%2Fprod_images%2FSUNSX556-6_1200Wx1200H.jpg



Then you're probably ok. :O_o:
 
It's okay. Many years ago I left the wratchet I used to turn the engine over on the balancer socket, when I started the engine. It hit the radiator hose, and backed the balancer socket all the way out. 2 gallons of antifreeze wasted to pull the radiator back off so I could get the impact back in there to tighten the balancer again.

Kurt
 
It's okay. Many years ago I left the wratchet I used to turn the engine over on the balancer socket, when I started the engine. It hit the radiator hose, and backed the balancer socket all the way out. 2 gallons of antifreeze wasted to pull the radiator back off so I could get the impact back in there to tighten the balancer again.

I left a wrench on a cam bolt on a Mitsu Galant GSR... :doh:

Cranked it over and completely wiped out a new head... on a new motor... :suicide:


I win! :jester:
 
