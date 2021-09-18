Impact on harmonic balancer accidentally!

Ok I wanted to rotate engine by hand but didn’t want to remove the dizzy soooo I thought let me use the impact,I did and I heard it tourqing and I stopped! Well now I’m turning engine over by hand with wrench and it feels different. Like harder to turn over. Spark plugs out no belt. I left the house and this just occurred to me. Think ,is it possible I tightened the harmonic bolt and that’s what’s causing the resistance. It’s like 30lbs to turn over but I swear it just feels like it has the spark plugs on it. I just built it and I remember I just did valvetrain few months back.