Improper storage caused serious issues (pictures)

My friend just picked up an 88 GT, 33k documented miles. It's a nice car....BUT.... well, let's start with the good. Straight rust free body. Nice paint. Nice interior.
20210605_091145.jpg
20210531_142544.jpg
20210605_093933.jpg
So, here is the issue. The car has been sitting for 20 years, in a garage here in Hawaii. We looked it over generally and we decided to really check things before attempting a start. Good thing we did!!

We pulled the fuel tank and the filler neck crumbled. Once the pump was pulled....omg!
20210605_130714.jpg
The fuel pump and hanger disintegrated in our hands. So, new fuel pump, new lines, filler neck ordered. Next was the water pump which was frozen. Ummmm yeah... can see why
20210608_153913.jpg

And the water neck

20210608_133325.jpg
Block flush, all new cooling system components. I am still of the opinion that this is a very nice car, but a little preventive maintenance would have gone a long way.
 

This car was also bought from the original owner. The underside of this car is MINT! I will try to get some pictures. I remember this car back when we had a track here. The owner would race it and it ran low 13's. Now remember, this was the early 90's....low 13's back then was a decent time.

Water pump, thermostat back together. Waiting on a radiator.
20210608_152751.jpg
 
