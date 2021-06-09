Improper storage caused serious issues (pictures)

My friend just picked up an 88 GT, 33k documented miles. It's a nice car....BUT.... well, let's start with the good. Straight rust free body. Nice paint. Nice interior.So, here is the issue. The car has been sitting for 20 years, in a garage here in Hawaii. We looked it over generally and we decided to really check things before attempting a start. Good thing we did!!We pulled the fuel tank and the filler neck crumbled. Once the pump was pulled....omg!The fuel pump and hanger disintegrated in our hands. So, new fuel pump, new lines, filler neck ordered. Next was the water pump which was frozen. Ummmm yeah... can see whyAnd the water neckBlock flush, all new cooling system components. I am still of the opinion that this is a very nice car, but a little preventive maintenance would have gone a long way.