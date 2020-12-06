A coyote swap would certainly get the job done. They use a factory type control pack the utilizes a drive by wire setup. You are looking at $10-20k for the swap though. Other engines would require an aftermarket ECU any many shy away from DBW setups due to liability.





do you need relocated brake pedal as well, but those are still mechanically linked. The adjustable pedals just relocate the pivot to angke the pedal up.



I would contract out to a fabrication swap to adjust the pedals. The brake pedal arm can be swapped with one with an adjusted angle for better reach, and the gas pedal mount can be relocated to be closer. All this would be easier and cheaper than an efi engine swap, especially to an engine not commonly swapped like an efi 302 or a coyote.