'66 Ragtop
- Apr 8, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 43
My wife has a 1966 ragtop with a 289 that she is too short (4’10) to drive. I have been looking for ways to get her into a safe and comfortable driving position. The configuration that gives her the best visibility and comfort requires a steering column change, new seat structure, placement and travel, and power-adjustable pedals. To utilize the pedals, I need a drive by wire system. I cannot find anything that would allow me to convert the drive by cable to drive by wire, so I am exploring new engines. She does not need power or speed, just reliability and, of course, a drive by wire setup. What recommendations do you have for a long block or crate engine? Thank you for all of your help.