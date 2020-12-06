Engine In need of drive by wire

6

'66 Ragtop

New Member
Apr 8, 2020
1
0
1
43
South Dakota
My wife has a 1966 ragtop with a 289 that she is too short (4’10) to drive. I have been looking for ways to get her into a safe and comfortable driving position. The configuration that gives her the best visibility and comfort requires a steering column change, new seat structure, placement and travel, and power-adjustable pedals. To utilize the pedals, I need a drive by wire system. I cannot find anything that would allow me to convert the drive by cable to drive by wire, so I am exploring new engines. She does not need power or speed, just reliability and, of course, a drive by wire setup. What recommendations do you have for a long block or crate engine? Thank you for all of your help.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,088
10,342
224
Massachusetts
A coyote swap would certainly get the job done. They use a factory type control pack the utilizes a drive by wire setup. You are looking at $10-20k for the swap though. Other engines would require an aftermarket ECU any many shy away from DBW setups due to liability.


do you need relocated brake pedal as well, but those are still mechanically linked. The adjustable pedals just relocate the pivot to angke the pedal up.

I would contract out to a fabrication swap to adjust the pedals. The brake pedal arm can be swapped with one with an adjusted angle for better reach, and the gas pedal mount can be relocated to be closer. All this would be easier and cheaper than an efi engine swap, especially to an engine not commonly swapped like an efi 302 or a coyote.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
MSD 6a Cranking but no spark issue driving me crazy.....
Replies
5
Views
460
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
4
I don't own a Mustang!
Replies
9
Views
455
The Welcome Wagon
'46Ford
4
R
04 Mustang GT Voltage/Electrical Issues
Replies
3
Views
535
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
I
Progress Thread Exorcising a '76 Coupe
Replies
26
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
IICrew
I
M
Transmission issue?
Replies
1
Views
343
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
Top Bottom