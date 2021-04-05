Drivetrain In need of new clutch for 500-550hp

So I got my nitrous system ironed out and the clutch began slipping terribly on first test... I suspected that it was already slipping NA.
What clutch would you guys suggest??
I’m clueless on who makes a good one for my application... motor is just a 306 but made 345hp to the wheel when tuned so I guess about 390hp at flywheel?? Still T5 trans, I have a throttle body nitrous plate but it won’t see more than a 150 shot.... I want a good one, but I don’t know anything about the dual discs deal and doubt I need one but thing change so fast I figure my best answer will come from you guys. Thanks in advance!!
 

