In need of some advise!

hello so i have a 2001 2v 4.6l with pi heads

i recently had a headgasket blow on my car i tore down the engine to change the headgasket i discovered some other issues along the way and decided that for as far as i had come on tearing apart the engine i would just take and rebuild it the right way so basically my goal right now is to purchace most if not all with turbo cams and the rest of internals for the valvetrain from mmr and have been looking at many of other options for rotating assemblys my ultimate plan would be to have 5 tunes on the fly each tune being : 500hp, 700hp, 900hp, 1000hp aand the last one would be the tune id use going to the track and would potentially want to run anywhere from 1200-1500hp to start out with im going to go with a on3 twin turbo kit for pushing power im going to start small but be ready to go big im trying to get my block built to handle and plan on breaking in the engine at 400-450hp so i dont blow my tranny until i get the money for an new transmission wanting to convert to a t-56 but im not sure how hard that is or if its a direct bolt but back to engine but in the first 5000 or so miles i will be wanting to pick up a built transmission for it and start raising the HP so im not sure what dish i should go with in the piston but im assuming i need valve notches cut out but how does that effect the compression ratio? how will i know what my compression ratio is so i know how much boost i definately plan on having it dyno tuned once its built but anyone have any suggestions on relatively decent priced rotating assemblys pistons rods bearings? also what kind of ecu can i use for this big change is the stock one still good or will i need an upgrade and if so what would be the best choice for what numbers im trying to pull eventually? any help and suggestions are helpful this is somthing ive researched and wanted to do for about 5 years and now im trying to make this dream a reality haha but i havent seen any where but on a diesel truck an on the fly tune is there anything even like that for Gas cars? im learning mecanics but dont know alot about the technical side with computers and this project is for the purpose of built not bought and im wanting to do all the work myself and then take it to a shop for the tuning and stuff i dont really know about or how to use and maybe learn how to start tuning my car my self im super excided about this i know its possible my budget is about 6k right now just looking for some advise on how to go about things given i know motors but nothing about them at this magnitude haha thankyou all in advance!!