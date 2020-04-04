Progress Thread In The Beginning, God said, Let there Be LUCIEL!

  • Sponsors(?)


Keionte

Keionte

Member
Apr 2, 2020
64
5
18
38
Paterson NJ
For all you foxbody lovers out there, I am building my very own Foxxy Lady. I named her Luciel and she is a feisty one!

I bought her a few months back and I have big plans for her. She has a simple 302 Racing Motor with E303 cams. She barely has 14k miles on her so Score 1 for me. Nothing too big, but more than enough for what I want to do with her. Everything else is stock.

My plan was as follow:

1. Get her tuned.

She came with the MegaSquirt 2 ECU. I didn't and still don't know much about this ECU, but that it was learnable. After toying around with it for a month or so, I decided to hire a tuner to help me with my project. In minutes, he had her screaming "Daddy", eyes rolling in the back of her head, and pulling at pillows in ways I could never... Uh... umm... sorry. My bad. Got carried away...

N E Who... Stave got her running so smooth that I had to tip him. ... and... have a cigarette.

2. Suspension

For about 2 months I drove around town learning how Luciel likes to break out. How hard and fast I can go without ending up sideways. All was done in the middle of the night to keep as safe as possible. Leaning a car like this without traction control was a small curve, but I eventually got the hang of her. And... I hate it...

For one, the only way I can get all up on her is when the roads are smooth which hardly ever happens in NJ. There is a specific route I take to go fast and even then I have to maneuver around potholes that can ruin a good set of rims.

SO, I did a :poo: ton of research on suspension. Since she comes with a solid rear there is nothing I can do to stop the fox hop and get her to handle the way I want her to without swapping the rear. That's when I decided to do an IRS swap from a 04 Terminator Cobra.

I purchased the IRS but, sadly, it is sitting in Florida waiting to be shipped because this virus has everyone shut down. So, I am at a deadlock until this blows over...

There are a few things I could have done if I knew this was going to happen, like focus on the front suspension first.

I plan on installing the K-Member set from Maximum MotorSport, Delin bushing set, and 95 Spindles. That could have been first. I don't need much to get that done in a driveway, but my money is tied up in the IRS and gold... So, I'm going to have to jump to...

3. Weight reduction.

She already has Smog and A/C delete. I am deleting my rear seat and after watching warhorses videos, I'm going to delete my front and rear factory bumper. This should prove to be a great move if and when I go with the On3 turbo kit seeing that people have issues with clearance with the factory bumper. I am also planning on installing a fiberglass cobra copy hood which I painted with rattle can, Mettalic Black, in my front room...(LMAO, I give no F**KS!!) and thinking of making a mold of my front end so I can make a widebody kit out of Fiberglass. I am familiar with fabrication and think this can be easily pulled off once I have the proper measurements. The only thing that holding me back is the wheels and tires I plan on running. I can't get the tires without the spindles which are still in Florida... If I had some cash laying around I'd just have them shipped up, get the K-members, grab up some good coil-overs and start from there, but sadly, I'm stuck...

I guess that is it for now. I have a Youtube Playlist if you guys care to view my progress and shortcomings.

View: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8NDO9cp759iIvCqrUV1YUpVDyDNeCP54


Hopefully, I can keep you entertained while we wait to see what's what in this crisis we are all having...
 
kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
10 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
656
303
83
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Actually if we can FORGET about that other thread and just let him start fresh here I believe we can move on and begin helping with one issue at a time where help can be given and questions asked about the current topic. Let that "Other" thread die out of natural causes.
 
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
949
464
104
THE BUCKET
kiddiccarus said:
Actually if we can FORGET about that other thread and just let him start fresh here I believe we can move on and begin helping with one issue at a time where help can be given and questions asked about the current topic. Let that "Other" thread die out of natural causes.
Click to expand...
Needs to be moved to talk
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
15,549
4,931
193
polk county florida
First off, you have three threads going at once on the same subject. Now four!!!
Second, you started a 'progress thread ' in the tech forums, they go in the general talk forum. And with a title that is, how do I say, tacky?
Third, you started a second 'progress thread' in the same tech forum. WITH THE SAME TACKY TITLE!!!!!!
Get it together man!!!
You have a thread in the gen talk forums, stick to that one!!
 
Keionte

Keionte

Member
Apr 2, 2020
64
5
18
38
Paterson NJ
General karthief said:
First off, you have three threads going at once on the same subject. Now four!!!
Second, you started a 'progress thread ' in the tech forums, they go in the general talk forum. And with a title that is, how do I say, tacky?
Third, you started a second 'progress thread' in the same tech forum. WITH THE SAME TACKY TITLE!!!!!!
Get it together man!!!
You have a thread in the gen talk forums, stick to that one!!
Click to expand...
I was following directions.

I was told to make those threads. Someone told me at the last minute to change the second thread to a progression thread. Then you chose to throw a shot at me for no reason.

I know nothing of a 4th thread.

And the issues with my titles??? Come on!! Its my personality.

And forgive me for not knowing where to post something.

I've been here all of 2 days.
 
Last edited:
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
15,549
4,931
193
polk county florida
www.stangnet.com

The O'l "Hello, Happy to be here."

Welp, I am happy to be here, actually. My tuner suggested I create an account here, so I did. I have an 88 Foxbody with the desire to go FAST! But, not the 1000 HP in a straight line fast OR the kick the rear out as long as possible fast BUT Thee... "A MUSTANG TAKING CORNERS LIKE A...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
This one was originally two threads, I combined them, that is why you couldn't find posts and the link
www.stangnet.com

Progress Thread - In The Beginning, God said...

For all you foxbody lovers out there, I am building my very own Foxxy Lady. I named her Luciel and she is a feisty one! I bought her a few months back and I have big plans for her. She is a simple 302 Racing Motor with E303 cams. She barely has 14k miles on her so Score 1 for me. Nothing too...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
www.stangnet.com

HI, All Need Help

Okay, I'm about to buy some exhaust parts for my 88 Foxbody. I plan on getting Cut off valves to keep her as quiet as she could be around town, but once some douche rolls up in a Honda with a Fart cannon and revs.. I'll simply pull a cord and let this beast ROAR! I'm going to turbo her one...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
Ok, I'll give you a pass for being a noob (whoops!! I may be too old to use that term) but the title 'In the beginning God said' sounds more like the start of an editorial or sermon.
You can keep it if it fits your personality. It does not even hint at it being a mustang related thread.
Now to mustang related topics.
This member stuck a irs in a fox platform (a long roof at that!!) in his driveway.
www.stangnet.com

Engine - Efi 351w Swap

View: https://youtu.be/1ws51iPu5_0 The 351 is pretty good in a fox body. I just need a smidge more. I would like to get into the rolling burnout territory naturally aspirated. Then I will have reached the engine max that I would use on the street.
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
Keionte

Keionte

Member
Apr 2, 2020
64
5
18
38
Paterson NJ
General karthief said:
www.stangnet.com

The O'l "Hello, Happy to be here."

Welp, I am happy to be here, actually. My tuner suggested I create an account here, so I did. I have an 88 Foxbody with the desire to go FAST! But, not the 1000 HP in a straight line fast OR the kick the rear out as long as possible fast BUT Thee... "A MUSTANG TAKING CORNERS LIKE A...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
This one was originally two threads, I combined them, that is why you couldn't find posts and the link
www.stangnet.com

Progress Thread - In The Beginning, God said...

For all you foxbody lovers out there, I am building my very own Foxxy Lady. I named her Luciel and she is a feisty one! I bought her a few months back and I have big plans for her. She is a simple 302 Racing Motor with E303 cams. She barely has 14k miles on her so Score 1 for me. Nothing too...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
www.stangnet.com

HI, All Need Help

Okay, I'm about to buy some exhaust parts for my 88 Foxbody. I plan on getting Cut off valves to keep her as quiet as she could be around town, but once some douche rolls up in a Honda with a Fart cannon and revs.. I'll simply pull a cord and let this beast ROAR! I'm going to turbo her one...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
Ok, I'll give you a pass for being a noob (whoops!! I may be too old to use that term) but the title
www.stangnet.com

Engine - Efi 351w Swap

View: https://youtu.be/1ws51iPu5_0 The 351 is pretty good in a fox body. I just need a smidge more. I would like to get into the rolling burnout territory naturally aspirated. Then I will have reached the engine max that I would use on the street.
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
Click to expand...

I BELIEVE you are poking fun at me with the "too old to use the noob" comment, but at this point, I can't be sure. There's been way too much misunderstanding for me to simply assume. So, if you are poking, then disregard this.

If not, the "Aren't you too old" remark was due to me thinking Mike was playing with me. I did not know he was serious and I was coming off as a jerk.

This is the first time I have EVER used a forum in this way. Seriously! Forums were just a way for me to get backlinks in the past when that worked for SEO. That was the only time I would post in a forum AND those posts were generated by 10 computers and software... black hat, I know, but it worked.

Being a noob is NOT an issue for me. I was a noob at World of Warcraft and dominated. I was a noob at SEO and dominated. I was a noob at Youtube and dominated. I was a noobat Web development and dominated. So no, I do not take offense to being called a noob and didn't take offense when Mike called me one. It's just unfortunate that I lost out on what could have been a decent ally due to bad communication. I DO NOT want to make that mistake with anyone else.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Advinnie Is this the beginning of the end of my engine 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
Justagear The Fox Hunt Begins 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
I Bleed Ford Blue Let The Modding Begin 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 22
bootlegger Newbie Here! Shaker 500 Questions For The Beginning Of My Venture 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
M And It Begins.... The Welcome Wagon 2
Similar threads
Is this the beginning of the end of my engine
The Fox Hunt Begins
Let The Modding Begin
Newbie Here! Shaker 500 Questions For The Beginning Of My Venture
And It Begins....
Top Bottom