1978 Jeep CJ5, fiberglass body, 1990 Ford 5.0 EFI engine.



I've been chasing a TFI killer for 10 years. It hasn't been a constant. Frustration leads to the vehicle (Jeep) being pushed into the garage and ignored.



In the spring I get excited, find a new solution or a mechanic to "fix" it and I'm ready to give it another try. But once again it has kicked my butt.



The modules aren't lasting long enough for it to be a heat issue. This latest one probably had 10 hours of run time at BEST. I've remote mounted them in the past with no new benefit. New module works for a short period, then quits.



I've replaced the wiring in the engine bay with a Ron Francis plug-n-play "kit" (last years fix). All the wiring is new. I've swapped distributors (new and used). I've swapped ECMs hoping that would provide some answers. Nothing changes. The body harness was new in 2000 and it hasn't been butchered. The Jeep is garage kept, so there's not rodents or weather to deteriorate the wires. For over ten years this Jeep was my "nationwide" cruiser, up and down the East coast. Now I can barely drive it home from the mechanics before it fails.



So in a very general sense....... what causes TFI failures ELECTRICALLY? Too much power? Too little power?



If this was your vehicle and you suspected an electrical gremlin is in there reeking havoc, how would you diagnosis it?



On a side note, how much gasoline does it take to burn down a Jeep CJ5?......UGH!