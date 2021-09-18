Increasing rpms with AC on

Is there anything I can do to increase my idle rpms while my AC is on? My idle sits between 600-700 rpm, but when the AC is on, it drops to 400-500 depending on the temperature of the engine. I feel like the thing is about to stall, and at that low of rpms my alternator barely even charges. It is carbureted, so I considered finding a 12v solenoid to push the throttle open while the AC is on to make it idle up. Anyone have and ideas to make it idle up?
 

ECM uses the IAC to bump the idle. But being carbed, I would think the only thing to do would be increase idle. I know stock idle is usually around 800-900. Try increasing your idle and see if it helps with AC on.

I also know that 600-700 has a nice old school lope.
 
The carb'd setup uses a solenoid to kick up the rpms a little, look to a ac manufacturer like Classic Air for a ac stepup solenoid.
 
The general is right
The carb'd a/c car would have had a stepper motor bolted to the throttle plate
These shorted out on a regular basis and I threw away several
You should be able to find one and they work well
They just got power thru the ac clutch coil circuit
 
