Increasing rpms with AC on

Is there anything I can do to increase my idle rpms while my AC is on? My idle sits between 600-700 rpm, but when the AC is on, it drops to 400-500 depending on the temperature of the engine. I feel like the thing is about to stall, and at that low of rpms my alternator barely even charges. It is carbureted, so I considered finding a 12v solenoid to push the throttle open while the AC is on to make it idle up. Anyone have and ideas to make it idle up?