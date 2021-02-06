Well, I got a call from the shop, and he said Outlaw is done! He also said he was going to deliver it, but that was a couple days ago. Oh well, he has a reputation for being slow. Thing is though, he also said it was more work than anticipated and he needs another $500, but he's willing to trust me with it because he needs the space on the lot. But I guess I ain't in a hurry either, as with the pandemic, I got no place to go.

Stay tuned to this station for further details as they develop. We now return you to your regularly scheduled program already in progress!