Jan 12, 2021
I have some Apache blood in my veins, so I named my Mustang Indian Outlaw.
'91 with a 5.0, auto. I did total exhaust, welded sub frame connectors, and BBK trailing links. I also have a GT nose on an LX. Some idiot turned in front of me and at GT was all I could find for a doner car.
 
