Indicator Light Issue- 1965

65 RED FB

New Member
Feb 19, 2018
With all light working good, I do not get a right turn indicator blinking on dash. Left turn works fine, this is the model with only one turn signal indicator on dash. Any help?
 

I've seen blown bulbs do this. bad grounds also (which is more common). Are the blinkers themselves flashing? Turning brighter and staying bright when the lever is in position? Going dim when the lever is put in position? Not changing at all when the lever is put in position.
 
OP has a single indicator for both directionals, so the bulb is good. I never played with one of those but I'd guess the problem would have to be in the signal switch.
 
Has anyone found the solution to this issue? I have the same problem with my 65 Mustang coupe. I just replaced the turn indicator flasher and the turn indicator assembly in the steering column to no avail. They flash front and back but only show them flashing when I turn left. Very frustrating. Not a bulb issue.
 
By saying its not a bulb issue, are you talking about the the bulb in the dash? Could be your gage cluster harness is bad. Have you tested tha indicater socket with a volt meter to see if you're actually getting juice to that socket? Also make sure you have the correct bulb plugged into that socket. One more thing to check is if i remember correctly, there is a sleeve in that socket that directs the light and if its missing then the light can difuse and be difficult to see.
 
