Indicator Light Issue- 1965

By saying its not a bulb issue, are you talking about the the bulb in the dash? Could be your gage cluster harness is bad. Have you tested tha indicater socket with a volt meter to see if you're actually getting juice to that socket? Also make sure you have the correct bulb plugged into that socket. One more thing to check is if i remember correctly, there is a sleeve in that socket that directs the light and if its missing then the light can difuse and be difficult to see.