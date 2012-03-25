inertia switch/fuel pump problems

"Check both sides of the inertia switch: there should be power on the dark green\yellow (inertia switch input) and brown/pink wire (inertia switch output). Power on the dark green\yellow wire and not on the brown/pink wire means the inertia switch is open."



Key on, yes power to both wires on the inertia switch. No power on brown/pink and the inertia switch is either tripped or burnt. Pop the cover off it and push the red button back down. The inertia switch pops in a collision to cut power to the fuel pump so you don't have fuel spraying all over. When it does that it cuts power to the other side of the switch. So running it should have power to both sides. When tripped or bad the brown/pink side will be dead and no power to the fuel pump. Look at jrichker's diagrams again. He just lead me through this stuff and you need to understand it yourself to further diagnose problems.