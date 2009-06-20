Inertia Switch Question

I'm hoping some one can help me out on this one. On my 92, the fuel pump doesn't prime and the car doesn't start. Have done just about everything on the fuel pump trouble shooting guide but I'm hoping I'm on to something here...

On the fuel pump relay there is a grn wire with a yellow stripe. If I use a jumper wire the from that grn/yellow wire to the battery the fuel pump runs. Based on the wiring diagrams that grn/yellow wire goes to the interia switch. Is that correct? I am suspecting that the inertia swtich is faulty, but Will the fuel pump prime if the inertia switch is tripped or faulty? I guess if the answer is no, then I might need to check if the switch is bad. Thanks