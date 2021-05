Inertia Switch Question

The green/yellow is the power feed to the inertia switch. If you look at the diagram, the relay feeds power to the green/yellow wire.If there is no power to the green/yellow wire, look for problems with the relay power feed, relay or relay control circuit.Here is the fuel pump troubleshooting tech note just for reference.Fuel Pump Troubleshooting for 91-93 MustangsClue – listen for the fuel pump to prime when you first turn the ignition switch on.It should run for 5-20 seconds and shut off. To trick the fuel pump into running,find the ECC test connector and jump the connector in the lower RH corner toground.If the fuse links are OK, you will have power to the pump. Check fuel pressure –remove the cap from the Schrader valve behind the alternator and depress thecore. Fuel should squirt out, catch it in a rag. A tire pressure gauge can also beused if you have one - look for 37-40 PSI. Beware of fire hazard when you do this.No fuel pressure, possible failed items in order of their probability:A.) Tripped inertia switch – press reset button on the inertia switch. The hatchcars hide it under the plastic trim covering the driver's side taillight. Use thevoltmeter or test light to make sure you have power to both sides of the switchB.) Fuel pump Relay:On 91 cars, it is located under the driver seat.On 92 and later model cars it is located below the Mass Air Flow meter.C.) Clogged fuel filterD.) Failed fuel pumpE.) Blown fuse link in wiring harness.F.) Fuel pressure regulator failed. Remove vacuum line from regulator and inspectfor fuel escaping while pump is running.Read this section through several times. If you understand the theory of operation,this will be much easier to troubleshoot. Refer to the diagram below frequently.The electrical circuit for the fuel pump has two paths, a control path and a powerpath.The control path consists of the computer, and the fuel pump relay coil. It turnsthe fuel pump relay on or off under computer control. The switched power (redwire) from the ECC relay goes to the relay coil and then from the relay coil to thecomputer (light blue\orange wire). The computer provides the ground path tocomplete the circuit. This ground causes the relay coil to energize and close thecontacts for the power path. Keep in mind that you can have voltage to all theright places, but the computer must provide a ground. If there is no ground, therelay will not close the power contacts.The power path picks up from a fuse link near the starter relay. Fuse links are likefuses, except they are pieces of wire and are made right into the wiring harness.The feed wire from the fuse link (pink/black wire) goes to the fuel pump relaycontacts. When the contacts close because the relay energizes, the power flowsthrough the pink/black wire to the contacts and through the dark green\yellowwire to the inertia switch. The other side of the inertia switch with thebrown\pink wire joins the pink/black wire that connects to the fuel pump. The fuelpump has a black wire that supplies the ground to complete the circuit.Power feed: Look for 12 volts at the pink/black wire (power source for fuel pump relay).No voltage or low voltage, bad fuse link, bad wiring, or connections. Remember that on 92or later models the fuel pump relay is located under the Mass Air meter. Watch out for theWOT A/C control relay on these cars, as it is located in the same place and can easily bemistaken for the fuel pump relay.Relay: Turn on the key and jumper the ECC test connector as previously described. Lookfor 12 volts at the dark green\yellow wire (relay controlled power for the fuel pump). Novoltage there means that the relay has failed, or there is a broken wire in the relay control circuit.Inertia switch:The location for the inertia switch is under the plastic for the driver's side taillight.There should be a round plastic pop out cover over it, remove it to access the switch button.With the test connection jumpered and ignition switch in The Run position as described above, checkthe brown/pink wire. It should have 12 volts. No 12 volts there, either the inertia switch is openor has no power to it. Check both sides of the inertia switch: there should be power on the darkgreen\yellow (inertia switch input) and brown/pink wire (inertia switch output). Power on thedark green\yellow wire and not on the brown/pink wire means the inertia switch is open.Press on the red plunger to reset it to the closed position. Sometimes the inertia switch willbe intermittent or will not pass full power. Be sure that there is 12 volts on both sides of theswitch with the pump running and that the voltage drop measured across the switch is lessthan .75 volts.Pump wiring: Anytime the ignition switch is in the Run position and the testpoint is jumpered to ground, there should be at least 12 volts present on theblack/pink wire. With power off, check the pump ground: you should see lessthan 1 ohm between the black wire and chassis ground.Relay: The red wire for the fuel pump relay coil gets its power feed from the ECC relay.No 12 volts here, and the ECC relay has failed or there is bad wiring or bad connectionscoming from it. The ECC relay is located on top of the computer, which is under the passenger’sside kick panel. It is not easy to get to, you must have small hands or pull the passenger sidedash speaker out to access it.Relay: The light blue/orange wire provides a ground path for the relay power. With the testconnector jumpered according to the previous instructions, there should be less than .75 volts.Use a test lamp with one side connected to battery power and the other side to the light blue/orangewire on the fuel pump relay. The test light should glow brightly. No glow and you have a brokenwire or bad connection between the test connector and the relay. To test the wiring from thecomputer, remove the passenger side kick panel and disconnect the computer connector.It has a 10 MM bolt that holds it in place. Remove the test jumper from the ECC test connector.With the test lamp connected to power, jumper pin 22 to ground and the test lamp should glow.No glow and the wiring between the computer and the fuel pump relay is bad.Computer: If you got this far and everything else checked out good, the computer is suspect.Remove the test jumper from the ECC test connector located under the hood.Probe computer pin 22 with a safety pin and ground it to chassis. Make sure the computerand everything else is connected. Turn the ignition switch to the Run position and observethe fuel pressure. The pump should run at full pressure.If it doesn't, the wiring between pin 22 on the computer and the fuel pump relay is bad.If it does run at full pressure, the computer may have failed.Keep in mind that the computer only runs the fuel pump for about 2-3 seconds when you turnthe key to the Run position. This can sometimes fool you into thinking the computer has died.Connect one lead of the test light to power and the other lead to computer pin 22 with a safety pin.With the ignition switch Off, jumper the computer into self test mode like you are going to dumpthe codes. Turn the ignition switch to the Run position. The light will flicker when the computerdoes the self test routine. A flickering light is a good computer. No flickering light is a bad computer.Remove the test jumper from the ECC test connector located under the hood.See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host)for help on 88-95 wiring Mustang FAQ - Engine Information The fuel pump relay contacts are stuck together or the light blue/orange wirehas shorted to ground. Remove the fuel pump relay from its socket. Then disconnect the computer and usean ohmmeter to check out the resistance between the light blue/orange wire and ground. You should seemore than 10 K Ohms (10,000 ohms) or an infinite open circuit. Be sure that the test connector isn’tjumpered to ground.If the wiring checks out good, then the computer is the likely culprit.Prior to replacing the computer, check the computer power ground. The computer has its owndedicated power ground that comes off the ground pigtail on the battery ground wire. Due toit's proximity to the battery, it may become corroded by acid fumes from the battery. It is ablack cylinder about 2 1/2" long by 1" diameter with a black/lt green wire. You'll find it upnext to the starter solenoid where the wire goes into the wiring harness