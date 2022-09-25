zombiestang
Hello this is my first post. I just got a 92 5.0 convertible with automatic trans. The car supposedly ran when parked approximately 10 yes ago. I bought it along with a 88 gt hatch with no motor. My plan was to put the motor and trans from the 91 into the 88 but I wanted to get it running first..
The car will crank and will run with starting fluid. The fuel pump runs constantly with key on and there is a very faint CEL. The CEL is bright and constant while cranking. I have checked the pip with a led light probed on the first wire of the tfi and I get flashes as engine cranks over. I then went to check for 5v ref at the salt and pepper plugs on top of the engine. I have no voltage on pin 2 but have 5.35 volts on pins 7 and 8 which are for the oil and temp gauges.
I have no idea why there would be voltage on those pins. I have tried to pull engine codes using the CEL and using a test light and can't get it to give any codes. I disconnected the brown plug at driver side fender and ran a jumper for the red/green tracer wire to power the computer and there is no longer 5 volts on those pins but nothing on pin 2 either. I have tried a different ecm with the same results. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
