Injector question

0

03GThoopty

Member
Jun 14, 2019
73
16
18
Texas
So I purchased some OEM REMAN. Injectors for my 2003 Mustang GT. When I was inspecting them I noticed two have this hole inside while the other 6 do not. Anyways the seller says it’s nothing and that the filters on them were “expanded” when they installed them and it’s normal?

anyone know? Don’t want to install them and not be able to return them.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
1970machwon Engine Injector choice questions- 1987 fox 5.0 AOD Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 32
My92cashtrap Fuel Fuel Injector Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
from6to8 1 Hole Pintle Ev1 Vs 4 Hole Ev6 Injector And Air Tube Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
90lxwhite Injectors, Duty Cycle, And Hp Question. Jr No Chart Necessary, I Get That Part. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
L Injector Questions For Gt40 Intake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Similar threads
Engine Injector choice questions- 1987 fox 5.0 AOD
Fuel Fuel Injector Question
1 Hole Pintle Ev1 Vs 4 Hole Ev6 Injector And Air Tube Question
Injectors, Duty Cycle, And Hp Question. Jr No Chart Necessary, I Get That Part.
Injector Questions For Gt40 Intake
Top Bottom