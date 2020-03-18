Injector question

03GThoopty
So I purchased some OEM REMAN. Injectors for my 2003 Mustang GT. When I was inspecting them I noticed two have this hole inside while the other 6 do not. Anyways the seller says it’s nothing and that the filters on them were “expanded” when they installed them and it’s normal?
anyone know? Don’t want to install them and not be able to return them.
