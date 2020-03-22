Injector upsize

Some of you already told me and I've been stubborn about it but I've come to terms with myself about 30 lb'ers not being enough for my combo. More info on whats forcing me to face reality coming in another thread sometime soon. I plan to send my Pro-M MAF in for re calibration for whatever size injector I end up with.The 30's I have now are maxed. I'm thinking 42's is what I need to support up to 450hp at the wheel and have some duty cycle in reserve. I run boost up to 10 psiAnybody know of this company?Any experience or opinion on the quality of their injectors. $200 for a set of 8 seems like a good deal. I could also take a stab at a refurbished and flow tested set of OEM Lightening injectors from another seller for $220.