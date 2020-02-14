Injectors Not Firing (HELP)

Feb 14, 2020
Hello there, I was recently driving my 95 Cobra and had a pretty large backfire followed by the car turning off. The car now will not start after it intermittently started a couple of times but had bad idle and would die (it will not start as of now). I have gone through changing the PIP as I thought that might be the problem but no such luck. The car has spark, and fuel pressure. I believed the problem to be the TPS but I changed it out and am still having the same problem. When it is fully closed the TPS is reading about 4V which I thought should be around 1V or less. I think this is the problem due to the injectors not firing but I am not completely sure. Any help or advice is greatly appreciated, Thanks!
 

