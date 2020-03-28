Electrical Innovate Motorsports gauge sensor question

toco004

toco004

Mar 19, 2020
Bay Area
Hi folk,

so i been searching around the net , forums and even asked innovate motorsports support and havnt found an answer.

Hi, i was wondering if the sensors from a innovate motorsports gauges would fit ? the Oil temp sensor and coolant sensor that comes with the gauges seem awfully bigger

not even sure where the Oil Temp sensor would be installed

than what would fit into the block.

any help appreciated.

https://www.innovatemotorsports.com/xcart/mtx-d-mtx-digital-series-water-temperature-battery-voltage-gauge-kit-p-n-3853.html

MTX-D: MTX Digital Series Oil Pressure & Temperature Gauge Kit - P/N: 3913 > Gauge Kits > Innovate Motorsports

New design includes industrial grade electronic pressure sensor! 0-145 PSI (10 Bar) fuel pressure sensor (Wide range +45 PSI over prior version) P/N: 3852 has been discontinued, Superseded by P/N: 3913. KEY FEATURES • Pressure o Display in either PSI or BAR (seven-segment) o Program Low Oil...
www.innovatemotorsports.com www.innovatemotorsports.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHQMjcDf4GI&feature=emb_logo

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJ5J5M9IpmE&feature=emb_logo
 

