For Sale Innovate Motorsports LM-1 wideband oxygen sensor

Oct 27, 2021
Innovate Motorsports LM-1 wideband oxygen sensor

$270
Georgetown, TX

This is a brand new, never-used tool. I bought it new in early 2003 for a project that never materialized. I'm selling all of the parts -- all new -- for a 408 small block Ford build, plus some tools and Fox Mustang chassis parts: Mustang Parts and Tools

All parts have been stored in the dry climate of Midland, TX.

Please see my other listings or ask about other parts you're interested in!

Cort
 

