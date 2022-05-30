Inside Cover/Shade for Sunroof - 1984 Notchback Coupe

Does anyone have a good suggestion/solution for installing an interior shade for a sunroof. The sunroof on my car lets the interior get way too hot in the summer time.

Has anyone tried something like this:
Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MCS6VOE/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A3L9JIU3LWKPL3&th=1



sun roof.jpeg
 

No, but if the dimensions are good, hard to see it not being worth a shot @ $15 for a pair. Nice tan (beige) halo's by the way
 
