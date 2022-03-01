Drivetrain Inspecting a t5… what to check.

ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

Oct 29, 2020
Picked up a t5 for my eventual swap. Decided to pop it open and give it a once over. To my untrained eye it looked fine. No metal shavings , no missing teeth, no burning smells . Took a couple pics. Could someone who knows more give it a once over?

Should I change the yellow pad things on the shift forks? Does the extra flashing need removed from the forks?

Is black rtv fine to seal it back up?

Do I need to lock tight the bolts?

Is brake wash ok to give it a clean out?

Any special fluids I should add? Thanks!!
 

Attachments

