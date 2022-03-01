ChaseRoads
Active Member
-
- Oct 29, 2020
-
- 98
-
- 31
-
- 28
-
- 39
Picked up a t5 for my eventual swap. Decided to pop it open and give it a once over. To my untrained eye it looked fine. No metal shavings , no missing teeth, no burning smells . Took a couple pics. Could someone who knows more give it a once over?
Should I change the yellow pad things on the shift forks? Does the extra flashing need removed from the forks?
Is black rtv fine to seal it back up?
Do I need to lock tight the bolts?
Is brake wash ok to give it a clean out?
Any special fluids I should add? Thanks!!
Should I change the yellow pad things on the shift forks? Does the extra flashing need removed from the forks?
Is black rtv fine to seal it back up?
Do I need to lock tight the bolts?
Is brake wash ok to give it a clean out?
Any special fluids I should add? Thanks!!
Attachments
-
0C8EA4A0-862A-4BA6-B9ED-268306833AFA.jpeg344.4 KB · Views: 2
-
B49B290E-D03C-49E2-A2FC-E725F81E2858.jpeg352.7 KB · Views: 2
-
02C5D44B-5B01-4F6F-9E0F-781963B50849.jpeg544 KB · Views: 2
-
DCCE0977-1468-4321-ABC2-88260F6AFEED.jpeg397.7 KB · Views: 2
-
D4E73272-BC12-4BDC-B933-6A119D8EE6CE.jpeg476 KB · Views: 2
-
4DBF733F-A7A0-4AD4-B698-A146C33F1BAB.jpeg505.6 KB · Views: 2
-
4A099F63-E70A-42D5-8F3B-A863ED64D7CB.jpeg285 KB · Views: 2
-
412757CD-6314-4A32-8D79-B53E1ADBB479.jpeg417.8 KB · Views: 2
-
48D44408-E3E7-47BF-A0DE-CDA16255DADD.jpeg460.2 KB · Views: 3