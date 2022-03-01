Picked up a t5 for my eventual swap. Decided to pop it open and give it a once over. To my untrained eye it looked fine. No metal shavings , no missing teeth, no burning smells . Took a couple pics. Could someone who knows more give it a once over?



Should I change the yellow pad things on the shift forks? Does the extra flashing need removed from the forks?



Is black rtv fine to seal it back up?



Do I need to lock tight the bolts?



Is brake wash ok to give it a clean out?



Any special fluids I should add? Thanks!!