Install Header From Top / No Heads?

I am installing new cams, timing chain and accessories along with most of the gaskets... and long tube headers with off road X pipe.
I was wondering if any of you have installed headers from the top side, with the heads off, then when putting heads on bolt them up all in one shot.
Or is this not even possible?
I'm taking a week to do everything and will be done one week from today (is my plan) working two or three hours a day, cleaning things up as I assemble. Only have about 2 hours into it but have the intake off and another 30 minutes the timing cover will be off.
