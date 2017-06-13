Install Header From Top / No Heads?

IIgood: yes you do have to go under and bolt the mid pipe and few other things like o2 sensors, just was wondering if I could avoid the whole dropping k member by having the heads off and or unbolted so I could move them up or what not.



But thanks saberstang, for your input. I was wondering how tight it would be to bolt the headers to the heads even if I had them suspended a little off the block with my cherry picker, but since I have the whole engine torn down and waiting for parts I will remove the stock manifolds and h pipe then take it from there, maybe I'll get lucky and not have to drop the whole k member, just Lower it some and raise engine via engine hoist. But thanks for the input!





I cannot wait to hear what it sounds like with stage 2 cams, long tube headers and an off road bbk x pipe!



The headers are bbk as well but not ceramic, not the best brand but not the worst, got x and headers together new for 150 from someone on face book that wrecked there car